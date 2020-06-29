Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Diamond is a 6 year old princess. Poor Diamond had her world turned upside when her owner passed away and she ended up in the shelter.

She has been nervous and timid here but we don’t blame her! Even after everything she’s still smiling and likes to let her tongue hang out!

Diamond would love a quiet home that allows her time to readjust and settle in.

We don’t know how she is with dogs or cats but think she’d be ok with kids 10+.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962 . Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Mr. Mint, here, with a less than subtle hint that I’d like to come home with you! I lived in a home with eight other cats until our owner decided to move without us, leaving our fate in the hands of a family member. Since they justifiably couldn’t care for all of us, we came to the MCSPCA to step it up a notch! Losing the only home I had was a major change. Thanks to the kind staff, I’m coming out of my shell and becoming myself again. Let’s get to know each other a bit and you’ll see how sweet I am! I love being petted and nuzzling back. All I need is a quiet home with love, play, good brushings, and naps to enjoy. When I’m settled, I’ll be the best friend you’ve ever had. I am a 3-years-young cutie pie. I am willing to get to know other easygoing, friendly cats at home but could be your one and only floofy boy too. Bring home a kitty who is in mint condition!