Black Doctors put lives on the COVID-19 Line

Our State of Mind by Robin Martin

Dr. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, is leading a team of black doctors, nurses, and medical students to provide COVID-19 testing in the Philadelphia diaspora. They are known as the COVID-19 Black Doctors Consortium led by Dr. Stanford.

African-Americans are impacted in such an adverse way by this pandemic. The racial disparity is in the numbers, for example, in Illinois, African-Americans make up 14.6% of the total population, yet are an alarming 42% of the COVID-19 deaths.

“It makes me angry, the lack of attention, the lack of importance put on these African-American lives” Dr. Stanford, 6abc



And that anger has evolved into her mission. The COVID-19 Black Doctors Consortium took action. Be it rain or shine, the team of doctors, nurses, and medical students suit up then line up in parking lots to administer COVID-19 tests to patients waiting in parked cars.

Dr. Stanford says she has to fight hard to get the PPE equipment and testing materials. When the tests are completed, results are returned quickly and reported back to the individuals, so they know their status, and begin care.

According to the CDC 33% of hospitalized patients with COVID- 19 are African-American.

COVID-19 Black Doctors Consortium tests every other day out on the frontlines. On their off day, the team has to replenish, refuel before they can return to the Diaspora to test more patients who wait in church parking lots come rain or shine.

The Consortium’s doctors, nurses, and medical students are valiant human beings. Valiant due to the seriousness of this virus. COVID-19 is transmitted by person-to-person contact and is highly contagious. A person’s sneeze or cough droplets are aerosolized with a reach of 6 ft.

Dr. Stanford recognizes her team for their commitment. She says the volunteers have jobs and work close to the time their hospital shifts are coming up. They are committed to helping secure testing in an underserved community rain or shine.

As you know, African-Americans are most likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure, the underlying illnesses that the COVID-19 attacks.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has noticed. Mayor Kenney awarded a grant in June to the Consortium to continue their work serving the underserved African-American diasporas in Philadelphia.

This noble righteously brave work of these doctors, nurses, and medical students putting their lives on the line. They are putting their families’ lives on the line for humanity.

Their noble commitments are to save lives not to put the lives of fellow citizens in danger.

For more information visit GoFundMe.com, search Black Doctors Consortium

