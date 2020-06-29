MONMOUTH’S SEASON OPENER SET FOR 5 P.M. FRIDAY; OCEANPORT CENTENNIAL STAKES TOPS SIX-RACE CARD

OCEANPORT, N.J. – Awesome Anywhere, who dominated in a starter allowance race at Oaklawn Park two starts ago, heads a field of eight older horses for the first running of the $75,000 Oceanport Centennial Stakes, the feature race on Monmouth Park’s opening day card on Friday, July 3.

First race post time on Fridays will be at 5 p.m. with the exception of Sept. 4 (Kentucky Oaks Day), when post time will be 12:50 p.m.

Post times on Saturday and Sunday during the 37-day meet will be 12:50 p.m. except for a noon start Haskell Day on Saturday, July 18.

Parking and admission are free all year except for Haskell Day.

Monmouth Park will open its gates to fans at 11 a.m. daily starting Thursday, July 2, when simulcasting wagering and the William Hill Sports Book will be available for the first time since the track was shut down on March 16 under state-imposed restrictions to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Starting Thursday, fans can enter the track through the Grandstand or Clubhouse entrances only. Upon entry, fans will receive a temperature check and will be asked to fill out a brief health questionnaire.

Masks are required to enter the facility.

No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

The Oceanport Centennial Stakes, at five furlongs, headlines a six-race Friday card that has drawn 57 entries.

Paco Lopez, seeking a seventh Monmouth Park riding title, has the mount aboard Awesome Anywhere, who is trained by Jerry Hollendorfer. A 6-year-old gelding, Awesome Anywhere has won seven of 18 career starts.