Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

New Jersey’s indoor malls may reopen to shoppers today for the first time in months. Masks are mandatory and malls have to adhere to 50% capacity limits. Communal seating and food courts must remain closed. ( nj.com

The Motor Vehicle Commission is on the Road Back – New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission inspections stations reopen today and driver’s license road tests may resume, though plans to offer in-person services at agency offices have been delayed due to technical problems. (nj.com)

The Rules for Indoor Dining at Restaurants are Released – On Friday, the state issued rules for indoor dining – to begin July 2 – and it limits the number of people inside to 25% of the maximum capacity, excluding staff members. Tables must be six feet apart, and patrons can’t walk around with drink or food. (nj.com)

The Fine Print – Rules for indoor dining, indoor recreational facilities, and individualized instruction at gyms and fitness centers.

Back to School – State education officials released a 104-page plan on Friday with dozens of rules and recommendations for schools to reopen in the fall. The guidelines include rules about teachers wearing masks and guidance on students sitting six feet apart. Specific reopening plans must be issued by each district. (nj.com)

The ABC’s of Schools Reopening – For the state’s summary report on reopening schools, click here.