Oceanport BOE notice of change to meeting dates

OCEANPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NOTICE OF CHANGE TO

2020 ANNUAL MEETING DATES

WHEREAS, Compliance is required with P.L. 1975, c. 231, with regard to the posting and publication of the Annual Notice.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the following changes to the Annual Notice be adopted, published and posted as prescribed.

Pursuant to P.L. 1975, c.231, notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Oceanport School District has

moved to a Committee Structure to include the following committees:

• Education, Technology, Curriculum, Instruction Committee”

•Policy Committee”

• Personnel Committee”

• Finance Committee”

• Buildings & Grounds Committee

WHEREAS, P.L. 1975, c. 231, was amended by P.L.2020, c.11. (A3850/S2294) and approved by the Governor on March 20, 2020, permitting that during a period declared as a state of emergency a public body shall be permitted to perform any of the following by means of communication or other electronic equipment: conduct a meeting and any public business to be conducted thereat, cause a meeting to be open to the public, vote, or receive public comment without being deemed to have violated the provision of P.L.1975, c.231 (C.10:4-6 et seq.) in performingsuch functions by means of communication or other electronic equipment.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Oceanport School District will hold the following meetings, including public comment, remotely through the use of electronic equipment:

REVISED 2020 Oceanport Board of Education Remote Regular Meeting Dates

July 22, 2020

August 17, 2020 – Special Meeting Board of Education Retreat

August 26, 2020

September 30, 2020

October 28, 2020

November 18, 2020

December 16, 2020

2020 Oceanport Board of Education Cancelled Committee of the Whole Meeting Dates

July 15, 2020

August 12, 2020

September 23, 2020

October 14, 2020

All scheduled meetings are open to the public. Formal action may be taken at all Regular Action Meetings and Special Meetings. At all Regular Meetings and Special Meetings, the Board reserves the right to retire into Executive Session, and to exclude the public from such portions of the meetings in accordance with the P.L. 1975, c.231, upon adoption of a conforming Board Resolution for Executive Session.

Any changes/additional meetings scheduled will be noticed in the Asbury Park Press, The Link or on the District website https://www.oceanport.k12.nj.us/

