Pallone Applauds Passage of Historic Infrastructure Bill

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) issued the following statement following the passage of the Moving Forward Act:

“The Moving Forward Act modernizes our badly aging infrastructure, stimulates our economy, creates millions of good paying jobs, and addresses climate change. Investment in our infrastructure is critical, especially now that millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also moves us closer to a 100% clean economy. I’m proud that the Moving Forward Act included key provisions from the Energy and Commerce Committee and my Living Shorelines Act.

“This bill will help us rebuild our economy with a more than $126 billion investment in clean energy, energy efficiency and deep decarbonization. It includes $20 billion for a clean energy and sustainability fund and a major investment in clean transportation and the development of an electric vehicle charging network. It also invests over $47 billion in drinking water programs and infrastructure to get pollutants like PFAS and lead out of our water.

“This bill will also provide critical investments for my home state of New Jersey, including much-needed funding for transportation infrastructure we use every day, including roads, bridges, and Amtrak. I’m also proud that my Living Shorelines Act was included in this bill, which will provide additional help so communities can use living shorelines to effectively mitigate future flooding while benefiting local economies. Strengthening living shorelines will also improve the local environment by supporting water quality and habitats for local wildlife and fish as well as provide enhanced opportunities for recreation.

“The Moving Forward Act also appropriates over $100 billion to fund broadband-related programs, including efforts to connect low-income Americans and students as well as to tribal areas. It authorizes $12 billion to upgrade our frail 9-1-1 infrastructure for the next generation and enacts critical auto safety programs that could save thousands of lives on our roads each year.

“Finally, this bill provides $30 billion to upgrade our nation’s health infrastructure and build new infrastructure where needed. This funding will be used to upgrade hospitals and community health centers, improve clinical laboratory infrastructure to reduce wait times for COVID-19 testing results, and increase the overall capacity for community-based care in America.

“This is a transformational bill that will rebuild our country and economy for the 21st Century, and if the Senate wants to move our nation forward, it would pass this bill immediately.”