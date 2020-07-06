Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Want a forgivable business loan from the federal government – the deadline to apply is extended. Summer camps and summer schools can resume today. State primary elections are tomorrow.

Want a Forgivable Business Loan from the Federal Government? The Deadline for PPP Loans is Extended – The deadline has been extended to Aug. 8 for small businesses to apply for loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The original deadline to apply was this past Tuesday. But $130 billion remain in the fund. Loans can be forgiven if businesses use at least 60% of the funds for payroll. (NPR)

The Latest Info on PPP Loans – Here is what you need to know about the latest changes to the terms of PPP loans. Businesses that want to qualify for loan forgiveness now have 24 weeks instead of eight weeks to spend PPP funds. The portion of the loan that must be spent on payroll has been reduced to 60% from 75%. Companies won’t be penalized if workers who have been offered their jobs back with the same hours and pay don’t return. (The Wall Street Journal)

How to Get a PPP Loan – Information on applying is here.

More Commuters Means More Mass Transportation – More mass transit options are returning in New Jersey – including more trains, ferries and buses – as New York City moves to its new coronavirus reopening phase. (nj.com)

Outdoor Graduation Ceremonies Are Back– New Jersey schools can begin holding outdoor graduation ceremonies of up to 500 people today as Gov. Murphy continues to peel back coronavirus restrictions. (nj.com)

Summer Camps and Summer Schools Can Resume Today – Summer camps and summer schools in New Jersey can open today, but it is not the same as ever. Restrictions here

For Those Struggling to Pay Rent – New Jersey residents can apply for rental relief beginning today. The state’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide up to six months of emergency rental assistance to low- and moderate-income households that have been affected by coronavirus. (nj.com)

New Jersey Primary Elections are Tomorrow – Voters can find key information here about the candidates and details on where and how to vote. (NJ Spotlight and NJTV News)

You Don’t Have to Vote by Mail – Don’t want to put your ballot in the mail? Here is where the New Jersey primary election drop boxes are. (nj.com)

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases

Total Confirmed Deaths Reported: 13,355, up from 13,224 on Thursday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 173,402, up from 171,928 on Thursday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.

Rutgers to Go Mostly Remote in the Fall – Rutgers University will remain mostly remote for the fall semester due to the pandemic. A limited number of on-campus classes that “benefit from direct access to campus facilities” will take place in-person, including lab work, clinical, and some arts instruction. (nj.com)

