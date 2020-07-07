Local LWV wins National Award

During its recent convention , the League of Women Voters-US singled out the LWV of Southern Monmouth County as a national leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The award comes in recognition of the initiative to register formerly incarcerated citizens on a regular basis at the ReEntry program in Neptune City.

Local League member, Annette Scott went on to establish voter registration and encourage voter responsibility in the Re-entry programs throughout the state. Reenter–Register– Vote is the message of the program which seeks to build equitable partnerships with programs such as ReEntry

“The national League has also awarded LWV-SMC a $500 grant for its proposal to develop social media to reach out to a greater number of residents and groups” said Peggy Dellinger, League president. She added “We encourage voters to visit our website LWVsmc.org for voter registration, voter information on Vote 411, videos, upcoming events, important links, and an application to join the LWV