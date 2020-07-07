Monmouth County has 9,492 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 6, there are 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,492. There are no new deaths today, and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 724.
Monmouth County offices are open to the public, by appointment only as of today, Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 247
- Allenhurst: 9
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 326
- Atlantic Highlands: 37
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 14
- Belmar: 47
- Bradley Beach: 61
- Brielle: 40
- Colts Neck: 93
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 313
- Englishtown: 51
- Fair Haven: 32
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 420
- Freehold Township: 708
- Hazlet: 338
- Highlands: 36
- Holmdel: 318
- Howell: 706
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 203
- Keyport: 108
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 641
- Manalapan: 506
- Manasquan: 37
- Marlboro: 514
- Matawan: 217
- Middletown: 767
- Millstone Township: 91
- Monmouth Beach: 22
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 635
- Ocean: 374
- Oceanport: 67
- Red Bank: 263
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 51
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 18
- Shrewsbury Borough: 56
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 20
- Spring Lake Heights: 29
- Tinton Falls: 235
- Union Beach: 47
- Upper Freehold: 67
- Wall: 423
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 8
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.