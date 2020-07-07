Monmouth County has 9,492 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 6, there are 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,492. There are no new deaths today, and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 724.

 

Monmouth County offices are open to the public, by appointment only as of today, Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 247
  • Allenhurst: 9
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 326
  • Atlantic Highlands: 37
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 14
  • Belmar: 47
  • Bradley Beach: 61
  • Brielle: 40
  • Colts Neck: 93
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 313
  • Englishtown: 51
  • Fair Haven: 32
  • Farmingdale: 14
  • Freehold Borough: 420
  • Freehold Township: 708
  • Hazlet: 338
  • Highlands: 36
  • Holmdel: 318
  • Howell: 706
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 203
  • Keyport: 108
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 641
  • Manalapan: 506
  • Manasquan: 37
  • Marlboro: 514
  • Matawan: 217
  • Middletown: 767
  • Millstone Township: 91
  • Monmouth Beach: 22
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 635
  • Ocean: 374
  • Oceanport: 67
  • Red Bank: 263
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 51
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 18
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 56
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 20
  • Spring Lake Heights: 29
  • Tinton Falls: 235
  • Union Beach: 47
  • Upper Freehold: 67
  • Wall: 423
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 8

 

