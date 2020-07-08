Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Amelia is a 6 month old cute girl who is already 30 lbs! Amelia and her 3 sisters came up from the south. All of her sisters have been adopted but Amelia is still here waiting for her perfect forever family.
It’s everyone’s favorite season-KITTEN SEASON!!!!!!!! The Monmouth County SPCA is getting in tons and tons of kittens!! If you have been thinking about adopting a kitten, now is the time to do it!!
Since the only thing better than one little kitten is two little kittens, we have a special kitten adoption fee: $150 for the 1st kitten and the adoption fee for the 2nd (and 3rd) kitten is only $75.
Our adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, FELV/FIV blood test, flea preventative and internal anti-parasitic treatment as well as 1/2 off the office visit fee for your first vet visit at our new Wellness Clinic.
Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org