Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Amelia is a 6 month old cute girl who is already 30 lbs! Amelia and her 3 sisters came up from the south. All of her sisters have been adopted but Amelia is still here waiting for her perfect forever family.

Amelia is the shyest of the bunch and would really benefit from a quiet home with some basic training or puppy classes!

We think she’d do best in a home with older teens or adults only.

Amelia is dog friendly and could really benefit from going home with another dog.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962 . Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

It’s everyone’s favorite season-KITTEN SEASON!!!!!!!! The Monmouth County SPCA is getting in tons and tons of kittens!! If you have been thinking about adopting a kitten, now is the time to do it!!

Since the only thing better than one little kitten is two little kittens, we have a special kitten adoption fee: $150 for the 1st kitten and the adoption fee for the 2nd (and 3rd) kitten is only $75.

Our adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, FELV/FIV blood test, flea preventative and internal anti-parasitic treatment as well as 1/2 off the office visit fee for your first vet visit at our new Wellness Clinic.

