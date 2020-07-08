Dr. Cassie Kline named the inaugural Kortney Rose Foundation Clinical Researcher

Dr. Kline recently joined CHOP as the Director of Neuro-Oncology Clinical Research. The Kortney Rose Foundation will support Dr. Kline in her work to develop and run clinical trials of new treatment strategies for children with brain tumors.

Dr. Kline completed her residency in pediatrics at CHOP followed by a fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology at University of California San Francisco (UCSF), where she also completed a Master’s in Clinical Research and subsequently served on the faculty. Her focus is clinical research and trial development for pediatric brain tumors. She currently leads four clinical trials as study chair or co-chair and is involved in the development of several other clinical trials, and will continue this focus at CHOP.

“For more than a decade, the Kortney Rose Foundation has been an incredible partner for the Neuro-Oncology Section at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Their funding has supported both cutting edge laboratory and clinical research,” said Michael J. Fisher, MD, Chief of the Section of Neuro-Oncology and Director of the Neurofibromatosis Program at CHOP. “Their generous pledge provided support for a clinical investigator, which will allow the program to expand our clinical trials options, develop and test new ideas, and increase our ability to bring new therapies to children.”

“KRF is ecstatic to have Kortney’s name associated with such an important position and excited by the expertise Dr. Kline brings with her,” said Kristen Gillette, Founder and Executive Director of the KRF. “We look forward to working together to accomplish our mutual goal of eradicating pediatric brain tumors in children.

KRF has supported every facet of the ‘bench to bedside’ path of research by supporting data collection through the CBTTC, funding pre-clinical research projects, donating to clinical trials that touch the patient, and now, supporting Dr. Kline to help design and oversee the implementation of trials. We are eternally grateful to all our giving community of supporters.”

Established in Oceanport in 2006 in honor of Kortney Rose Gillette, The Kortney Rose Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charity whose mission is to eradicate pediatric brain tumors by funding the world’s most promising, collaborative research. With a battle cry of “Help Get Brain Tumors Off Kids’ Minds,” the foundation is responsible for nearly $2.5 million raised for pediatric brain/central nervous system tumor research. KRF was a founding research partner in establishing the Children’s Brain Tumor and Tissue Consortium (CBTTC) and Cavatica. With the operation center based out of the Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine at CHOP, the CBTTC is made up of 18+ global institutions, working together to accelerate findings and operates the world’s largest collection of pediatric genomic data in the world.

The next fundraising event will be the 15th annual Kortney’s Challenge 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk. This year the event is going virtual and around the globe. Please visit the website for details and ways to support the cause at thekortneyrosefoundation.org

Notable KRF corporate partners include Pink Rose Partners; Turning Point Restaurant organization, Monmouth Park Racetrack, and Vonage Foundation.