Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

More states are added to New Jersey’s quarantine list. An alarming COVID-19 statistic emerges. Today is New Jersey primary day. Seven SBA programs every small business owner should know about.

More States on New Jersey’s Quarantine List – Three additional states have been added to New Jersey’s quarantine list, Gov. Murphy said today. They are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma. This brings the total states on the list to 19. Travelers from these states are urged to isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in New Jersey.

Alarming COVID-19 Statistic Emerges – The ‘transmission rate’ of COVID-19 in New Jersey has exceeded 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks, Gov. Murphy said. That’s the estimated average number of people infected by each infected person. In better news, New Jersey continues to see declining hospitalizations and daily fatalities. (The Associated Press)

In the Field – At a Hoboken COVID-19 test center, a doctor notices a quick uptick in the number of positive test results that sets in motion an effort to contain further spread of the disease. (NJTV News)

Managing Change – Target CEO Brian Cornell talks about protests, the pandemic and permanent shifts in retail. He says the nation’s eighth largest retailer — and the entire industry — must drive change and say ‘enough’ to racial injustice. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

Seven SBA Programs Every Business Owner Should Know About – The U.S. Small Business Administration offers opportunities for federal contracting dollars, grants and more to small companies each year through these programs. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

The Deadline for PPP Loans is Extended – The deadline has been extended to Aug. 8 for small businesses to apply for loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The original deadline to apply was last Tuesday. But $130 billion remain in the fund. Loans can be forgiven if businesses use at least 60% of the funds for payroll. (NPR)

The Latest Info on PPP Loans – Here is what you need to know about the latest changes to the terms of PPP loans. Businesses that want to qualify for loan forgiveness now have 24 weeks instead of eight weeks to spend PPP funds. The portion of the loan that must be spent on payroll has been reduced to 60% from 75%. Companies won’t be penalized if workers who have been offered their jobs back with the same hours and pay don’t return. (The Wall Street Journal)

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Confirmed Deaths Reported: 13,425, up from 13,373 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 173,878, up from 173,611 yesterday.

