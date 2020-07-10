Long Branch to improve and beautify portions of 3rd Ave and train station

Mayor John Pallone announced Thursday, July 8th that the City will be receiving a grant to improve and beautify the area on 3rd Avenue in the vicinity of the NJ Transit Train Station. In addition, NJ Transit has agreed to update the station itself.
The whole project will cover beautification such as painting the NJ transit building, landscaping with new trees and flowers, parking lot repair, concrete patching, platform repairs, and lighting in the tunnel.
- The grant includes improvements to pedestrian areas including sidewalks and intersections from Morris Ave to Lowden Ct along 3rd Avenue, as well as landscaping upgrades
- Renew landscaping at the station by removing dead trees and other vegetation, and planting new disease resistant tree species, as well as flowers and attractive ornamental grasses
- Upgrade the station parking lot, patching and smoothing deteriorated areas, renewing the blacktop coating and restriping
- Replace lighting and fixtures in the station pedestrian tunnel with energy-conserving LED lights and fixtures, that will provide much better illumination while being environmentally friendly
- Painting of the station building and repair of deteriorating concrete on the station platform
For more information about this project or other beautification efforts in the city, please call the Mayor’s Office at 732-571-5640.