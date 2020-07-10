Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents (Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Confirmed Deaths Reported: 13,501, up from 13,476 the previous day.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 174,270, up from 174,039 the previous day.

Will all teachers want to return to classrooms? Who is enforcing the mask rule on commuter trains? Rutgers football season is shortened.

Another COVID-19 Concern for New Jersey Schools – Will teachers return to classrooms? Some educators want the state to more clearly map out what school will look like in the fall before committing to coming back. (NJ Spotlight)

Who is Enforcing the Mask Rule on Commuter Trains? – Riders want mask enforcement as NJ Transit resumes full rail schedule. Meanwhile, many commuters aren’t expected to return to mass transit for weeks, as offices may not be set up for social distancing. (NJTV News)

Protection for Employers from Pandemic Lawsuits – Assembly Republican Leader Bramnick: New Jersey needs to protect business owners against COVID-19 lawsuits. (ROI-NJ)

If there is College Football this Fall, Rutgers and the Other Big Ten Teams Will Play a Shortened Season – The league plans to conduct only in-conference games for its fall sports season, if conditions permit amid the pandemic. Summer workouts underway at Big Ten institutions will remain voluntary going forward and student-athletes who decline to participate or compete due to concerns related to COVID-19 will have their scholarships honored and remain members of their programs in good standing, the conference announced. (nj.com)

Guide to Managing Customers’ Expectations After Reopening – Be transparent about planned changes. Train employees to carry them out. Allow customers to provide feedback. There are several ways business owners can manage customer expectations. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

Food Banks Get A Share of New Jersey’s Federal Aid – New Jersey food banks will get an infusion of $20 million to help feed residents as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the economy. Gov. Murphy said that “even in good times,” more than 1 in 10 New Jersey families are “food-insecure.” The issue, he said, has gotten worse during the pandemic. (nj.com)

Halloween Parade Is a Victim of the Virus – One of New Jersey’s most celebrated Halloween parades, underway for more than 80 years, is being sidelined by the pandemic. Organizers in Toms River were holding out hope of moving ahead before announcing the cancellation on Thursday. (nj.com)

The Deadline for PPP Loans is Extended – The deadline has been extended to Aug. 8 for small businesses to apply for loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The original deadline to apply was June 30. (NPR)

The Latest Info on PPP Loans – Here is what you need to know about the latest changes to the terms of PPP loans. Businesses that want to qualify for loan forgiveness now have 24 weeks instead of eight weeks to spend PPP funds. The portion of the loan that must be spent on payroll has been reduced to 60% from 75%. Companies won’t be penalized if workers who have been offered their jobs back with the same hours and pay don’t return. (The Wall Street Journal)

How to Get a PPP Loan – Information on applying is here.

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

Resources

For the U.S. Chamber’s return-to-work playbook for employers, click here.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s report on reopening and preparing workplaces for COVID-19.

The CDC’s recommendations for employers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when they reopen their offices.

The state’s PPE Supplier Registry connects suppliers of personal protective equipment with potential buyers. (Notice from the state: Parties are strongly advised to exercise due diligence when selecting vendors and are responsible for ensuring the quality and regulatory compliance of all goods/services purchased).

For information on applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, click here.

The U.S. Chamber’s guide to applying for loan forgiveness under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Chamber’s video on applying for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Survival Guide has a complete listing of all of the coronavirus resources for small businesses.

The N.J. Economic Development Authority is offering assistance programs for New Jersey businesses. Information and applications can be found here.

The IRS posted information on ‘stimulus checks’ here.

The state’s jobs and hiring portal matches employers and candidates. For employers to participate, click here.

New Jersey’s website for information on all of the state’s business resources during the pandemic.

New Jersey’s website for up-to-date information about COVID-19.

Have Questions about the Status of an Unemployment Claim? – You can send a message to the state Labor Department through its website – www.myunemployment.nj.gov. Then follow these instructions:

On the top of the page, scroll to the right for “Need Help” and unveil the drop-down menu

Choose Send an Email

Choose Email: Submit a message through the new online form.

Follow the prompts

To report a scammer or suspected price gouging, alert the N.J. Division of Consumer Affairs at (973) 504-6240 or at http://njconsumeraffairs.gov.

The state set up a 24-hour hotline where health care professionals are answering questions about coronavirus. The toll-free number is 1-800-222-1222. From outside the state, call 1-800-962-1253.

