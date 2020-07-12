Monmouth County has 9,671 positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 12, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,671. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 736.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Wednesday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 252
  • Allenhurst: 11
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 326
  • Atlantic Highlands: 38
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
  • Belmar: 50
  • Bradley Beach: 64
  • Brielle: 46
  • Colts Neck: 96
  • Deal: 38
  • Eatontown: 320
  • Englishtown: 52
  • Fair Haven: 35
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 437
  • Freehold Township: 724
  • Hazlet: 342
  • Highlands: 38
  • Holmdel: 320
  • Howell: 722
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 208
  • Keyport: 111
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 641
  • Manalapan: 515
  • Manasquan: 37
  • Marlboro: 524
  • Matawan: 218
  • Middletown: 775
  • Millstone Township: 90
  • Monmouth Beach: 24
  • Neptune City: 68
  • Neptune Township: 638
  • Ocean: 379
  • Oceanport: 68
  • Red Bank: 269
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 56
  • Sea Bright: 11
  • Sea Girt: 23
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 59
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 26
  • Spring Lake Heights: 33
  • Tinton Falls: 234
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 65
  • Wall: 433
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 12

