Monmouth County has 9,671 positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 12, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,671. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 736.
The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Wednesday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 252
- Allenhurst: 11
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 326
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
- Belmar: 50
- Bradley Beach: 64
- Brielle: 46
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 38
- Eatontown: 320
- Englishtown: 52
- Fair Haven: 35
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 437
- Freehold Township: 724
- Hazlet: 342
- Highlands: 38
- Holmdel: 320
- Howell: 722
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 208
- Keyport: 111
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 641
- Manalapan: 515
- Manasquan: 37
- Marlboro: 524
- Matawan: 218
- Middletown: 775
- Millstone Township: 90
- Monmouth Beach: 24
- Neptune City: 68
- Neptune Township: 638
- Ocean: 379
- Oceanport: 68
- Red Bank: 269
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 56
- Sea Bright: 11
- Sea Girt: 23
- Shrewsbury Borough: 59
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 26
- Spring Lake Heights: 33
- Tinton Falls: 234
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 65
- Wall: 433
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 12
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.