Herbert B. Popok of WLB passes

Herbert B. Popok, 96 of West Long Branch, died at his home on Wednesday July 8th.

Mr. P. graduated from Asbury Park High School, Monmouth Junior College and Rutgers University. He received his CPA certificate in 1952 and was the Senior Partner in the firm of Popok and Renehan, CPA’s, in Monroe Twp.

He was a World War II serving as a Navigator with the 15th Airforce base in Foggia, Italy. He flew 22 missions. On his 6th mission his plane force landed in Zara, Yugoslavia as well as on his final mission his plane was force landed in Vienna, Austria. Herb was awarded an Air Medal and the Battle Star for the German Campaign.

Herb received congratulations from the New Jersey Society of CPA’s for his 50 year membership. He was a life member of the Board of Trustees of Torat-El formerly Temple Beth-El, Ocean.

He was pre-deceased by his first wife Paula Brody.

Surviving is his wife Harriet Levy Popok; his children Ami Parker, Dr.’s Steven and Linda Godeau Popok and Douglas and Susan Popok; stepson Hal Vineburg; granddaughters, Jamie Dorner and Paula Popok; step grandchildren, Joel Berger and Hayley Berger; his wonderful aide Latoya Myers and good friend Frederick Dorner.

Tributes in memory of Herbert may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association at www.vnahg.org.

Mr. Popok was buried in a private service at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Neptune.