Maria A. Pereira passes at 91

Maria A. Pereira, age 91 of Long Branch, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Monmouth Care Center in Long Branch. Born and raised in Fatima, Portugal, she moved to Long Branch in 1977. Maria was a parishioner of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch and worked for the Ocean Place Hilton, Long Branch in the housekeeping department for 17 years before retiring.

She was predeceased by her husband Antonio in 2000. Surviving are two sons, Mario Pereira of Eatontown and Fernando Pereira of Long Branch; three daughters, Celeste Lopes of Luxembourg; Rosa Pereira of Miami, FL and Isabel Roque of Long Branch; two brothers, Francisco Dos Santos and Jose Guerra, both of Long Branch; her sister, Celeste Guerra Dos Santos of Portugal; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17 from 6-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am at the funeral home follow by a 9:30 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association of NJ, P.O. Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-7005. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at Damiano Funeral Home.com

Due to State regulations the funeral home is required to enforce social distancing and a maximum capacity of 100 people, including funeral home staff. A mask will be required. We ask for your patience during this time of transition.

