Today’s Coronavirus News & Economic Recovery Update

1.2 million New Jersey workers have received unemployment benefits. State’s borrowing plan may not be as big as some think. Planning to reopen schools when many are afraid to return. Creating a diverse workplace in a divisive age.

1.2 Million New Jersey Workers Have Received Unemployment Benefits During Pandemic – $10.7 billion in benefits have been paid to 1.2 million unemployed and underemployed New Jersey workers since the pandemic stalled the state’s economy 17 weeks ago, the state Labor Department said this morning.

Extended Unemployment Benefits Are In Effect – Workers who exhausted their unemployment benefits are starting to get paid an additional 20 weeks of payments, the state Labor Department announced this morning. The availability of extended payments brings the total to 59 weeks of benefits for most workers. (nj.com)

More N.J. Residents Are Worried About Where Their Next Meal Is Coming From – With the pandemic in its fifth month and New Jersey’s 15.2% jobless rate for May about four times higher than the pre-pandemic level, the ranks of the “food insecure” are swelling. (NJ Spotlight)

New Jersey Prepares for Big Borrowing But GOP Warns of a Court Challenge – Legislation that would give New Jersey the ability to borrow up to $9.9 billion without asking voters for approval is expected to soon be passed by the Legislature. It is part of the Murphy administration’s plan for digging out of a budget hole created by the pandemic. But Republicans say such borrowing may violate the state Constitution, and warn of a looming court challenge. (NJ Spotlight)

The Borrowing May Not Be As Big as Some Think – While the bill would allow the state to borrow as much as $9.9 billion, the actual amount borrowed may be much smaller. It may be as low as $1.4 billion and as high as $4.5 billion, depending on the most favorable loan terms, according to an analysis. (ROI-NJ)

Afraid to Return to School – New Jersey school districts face a problem: How are they going to deal with students and their families, as well as teachers, who are afraid to come back to classrooms? Districts are hammering out their plans, which are not due for several weeks, and they are looking at all kinds of combinations of in-person and remote instruction. (NJ Spotlight)

More Visitation at Long-Term Care Facilities – Kept apart due to COVID-19 for nearly four months, parents of pediatric, developmentally disabled, and intellectually disabled residents at New Jersey’s long-term care facilities will be allowed to visit them indoors by appointment, Gov. Murphy said Wednesday. (nj.com)

Spreading the Word on Masks – Newark officials and clergy have taken to the street to make sure residents know the rules about wearing masks. Sometimes responses from residents are less than desirable. (NJTV)

Diverse Workplaces in a Divisive Age – We asked N.J. Chamber of Commerce members to talk about how their organizations create diverse workplaces in a divisive age. The executives said recruit diverse talent; provide mentoring and networking opportunities; develop forums for open discussions; include men and women of every ethnicity in diversity initiatives; and make a business case for diversity. (N.J. Chamber of Commerce)

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Confirmed Deaths Reported: 13,691, up from 13,660 the previous day.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 176,501, up from 176,278 the previous day.