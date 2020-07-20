Enjoy outdoor dining in Long Branch

Drive around Long Branch and there’s a lot of activity in most restaurants. Outside dining is the in thing as long as people keep their distance. Tonight will be The Sitting Duck’s first time for OSD (outside dining), they have been pick up and delivery so far.

Broadway is pretty lively with people dining, as is Brighton Ave, but not all are in plain sight. You may have to travel down side streets to get to out-of-way places like Nora’s Jamaican Restaurant on Springdale Ave. Izu Sushi is on Montgomery Ave, in West End, both WindMills are on Ocean Blvd, but the one in North Long Branch is in Ursula Plaza by Caputo’s. Don’t forget Zachary’s on Oceanport Ave. in West Long Branch, Beach Grille on Atlantic Ave in NLB and Salad Shack on Myrtle Ave in LB. All Season’ Diner in Eatontown has tents set up and Mar Belo on Broadway has a large tent set up in their yard behind the restaurant.

Not all of these offer outside dining but still offer amazing food to go and delivery.