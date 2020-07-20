Gopal, Houghtaling & Downey Slam Widespread Problems and “Politicizing” of Postal Service

Legislators call for an end to political threats and resolution of ongoing delays.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP—Senator Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch), Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling (D-Neptune), and Assemblywoman Joann Downey (D-Freehold) released the following statement slamming efforts by federal political appointees to hinder the efforts of the United States Postal Service (USPS), which have caused unprecedented and widespread delays and pile-ups at post offices across Monmouth County:

“Recent mail delays and complications in Eatontown, Tinton Falls, Ocean Township, and other towns are symptoms of a much wider problem. A recent political appointee and donor has issued orders letting mail pile up and slashing delivery routes, even while the administration has made financial attacks on the integrity and independence of the Postal Service. America’s mail services are facing a nationwide crisis as a result.

“Few federal agencies have been hit harder by COVID-19 than the USPS—but they’ve received less help and more opposition than almost anyone else. As a result, thousands of New Jerseyans have experienced significant delays in receiving their mail, and the USPS is in sincere danger of going bankrupt next year. At a time when these services are more critical than ever, that’s unacceptable.

“New Jersey households rely on the Postal Service for unemployment and stimulus checks, utility bills, prescription drugs, correspondence from medical providers, mail-in ballots, and so much more. Thousands of small businesses depend on the Postal Service’s affordable rates and universal coverage to deliver their products directly to their customers. If a business isn’t able to send or receive shipments in a timely manner, it can be a financial death sentence. If patients can’t receive their medication on-time, it can be a literal one.

“We want to thank the local postmasters and Postal Service employees who are working hard to serve their communities faithfully and transparently during this difficult time. These issues aren’t their fault, and they’ve worked hard to carry out their duties in the face of unprecedented opposition from political appointees. Politicizing and threatening the USPS isn’t just wrong—it’s incredibly harmful to the finances of countless small businesses and households across our state and nation. The federal administration must immediately act to fix these issues and allow the Postal Service to do its job properly.”

Any 11th Legislative District residents whose mail has been delayed or otherwise hindered can record their names and addresses here. This information will be sent to the federal Congressmembers responsible for representing the areas in question.