Downey Bill Lets New Drivers skip MVC lines after passing road tests

New legislation authorizes new drivers to use a validated permit as a temporary license after passing a road test.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP—Assemblywoman Joann Downey introduced new legislation this Monday that would authorize new drivers to use their validated permit as a temporary driver’s license during the COVID-19 public health emergency if they have already passed a formal road test.

“New drivers have waited long enough, and there’s zero reason to make them wait even longer if they’ve already passed their road test,” said Downey (D-Freehold). “The state already has a record of their aptitude, and we can let these drivers go through the normal bureaucratic channels once this extraordinary crisis is over. This change will also help ease the backlog at MVC agencies, reducing wait times and lowering the risk of COVID-19 spread within our communities.”

Under the bill, these drivers would be required to follow the same rules and limitations as the holder of a probationary driver’s license of the same age. This includes the ability to acquire automobile insurance in the same manner as the holder of a probationary driver’s license.

This authorization would end on the 60th day after the resolution of the driver license backlog by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC).