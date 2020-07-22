Boys and Girls Club reopens for reduced -capacity summer camp

Summer camp is now in full swing at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) at both the Asbury Park and Red Bank Units, after having suspended on-site programming on March 16th in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Club reopened on July 6th for reduced-capacity summer programming.

Wellness screenings, social distancing, and limited exposure to others are just a few of the measures Club staff are taking in order to safely administer the Club’s in-demand summer camp. “We aim to provide a safe summer camp environment where kids can just be kids, relieve stress, exercise, socialize, and enjoy the outdoors,” stated Douglas Eagles, Executive Director of BGCM. “In compliance with guidelines from the CDC and NJDOH, we developed reasonable safety measures to provide a fun, engaging, and supportive summer program that the children need more than ever.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Jules L. Plangere, Jr. Family Foundation, the cost for families in Asbury Park has been eliminated, and a grant from OceanFirst Foundation has enabled the Club to offer full and partial scholarships to many campers. Through partnerships with Monmouth Arts, Snapology, Applaud Our Kids, and Project Write Now, BGCM has also been able to provide virtual enrichment, both for the Club members who are unable to attend camp in person and as an enhancement to the on-site camp experience.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County: Since 1938, Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County has been empowering young people—especially those who need us most—to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Through education, technology skill–building, nutritional and athletic programs, and the arts, the Club provides vital services to over 1100 Monmouth County children and their families every year. Learn more at www.bgcmonmouth.org.