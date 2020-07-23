Residents of Beachside Manor Apartments being targeted

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Long Branch – Over the past several weeks residents of Beachside Manor Apartments on Ocean Avenue, have been the target and victims of several separate dangerous incidents. Residents of the apartment complex spoke with The Link News on the condition of anonymity.

“The complex is set up with two apartments sharing a common doorway that leads to the individual units,” said one resident. According to the resident someone had placed a substance on the individual unit door handles which created a skin irritation when touched.

The second incident involved a similar substance placed on car door handles. “Eight cars were targeted and the substance was clear so the owners didn’t notice it,” said another resident. They said that six residents were affected by the substance and three of them were driving their cars when the irritant took effect and almost crashed. “It was very dangerous,” one upset resident said. “People driving could have died.”

According to residents the suspect struck again on July 20, with four vehicles being targeted. “We have had several incidents that our officers had to respond to and investigate,” said Jason Roebuck, Chief of the Long Branch Police Department. In addition to the substance issues, police also had an assault call at the complex. “The substance has been identified as O.C. spray or pepper spray.” It was mixed with baking soda to make it stick.

Residents of the complex are upset that the landlords haven’t taken a more



proactive and protective stance. “The pandemic has already put many people on the edge. They are worried about their health, their jobs and now we have to worry about being attacked or targeted by someone,” said a resident.

Brott Realty is the company that handles the property for the owners. “We are aware of the incidents and are looking into several options,” said Rea Marsico of Brott Realty. Two of the most important plans are hiring a security guard and installing cameras. “All the security companies we have contacted are having staffing issues as a result of COVID-19. However, they say in August staffing should return. We have also signed a contract with Atlantic Security, but they are at the mercy of Comcast to do the connections.”

Roebuck stated that his officers have several leads and are looking into a few people who could be involved. “It is our understanding that surveillance cameras will be installed shortly. We understand how frustrated the residents are and working hard to resolve the incidents,” said Roebuck.