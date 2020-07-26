Monmouth County has 10,072 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 25, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,072.
There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 754.
Due to delayed submissions of rapid test results to the State’s Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System, there are delays in reporting accurate case counts throughout the State.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 257
Allenhurst: 11
Allentown: 10
Asbury Park: 333
Atlantic Highlands: 39
Avon-by-the-Sea: 18
Belmar: 53
Bradley Beach: 65
Brielle: 73
Colts Neck: 96
Deal: 42
Eatontown: 325
Englishtown: 51
Fair Haven: 39
Farmingdale: 15
Freehold Borough: 444
Freehold Township: 743
Hazlet: 350
Highlands: 39
Holmdel: 323
Howell: 743
Interlaken: 4
Keansburg: 213
Keyport: 110
Lake Como: 19
Little Silver: 44
Loch Arbour: 1
Long Branch: 638
Manalapan: 527
Manasquan: 64
Marlboro: 532
Matawan: 220
Middletown: 837
Millstone Township: 90
Monmouth Beach: 28
Neptune City: 71
Neptune Township: 654
Ocean: 397
Oceanport: 68
Red Bank: 287
Roosevelt: 8
Rumson: 61
Sea Bright: 13
Sea Girt: 31
Shrewsbury Borough: 68
Shrewsbury Township: 12
Spring Lake: 33
Spring Lake Heights: 48
Tinton Falls: 250
Union Beach: 46
Upper Freehold: 66
Wall: 469
West Long Branch: 83
Unknown: 11
