Monmouth County has 10,072 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 25, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,072.

There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 754.

Due to delayed submissions of rapid test results to the State’s Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System, there are delays in reporting accurate case counts throughout the State.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 257

Allenhurst: 11

Allentown: 10

Asbury Park: 333

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 18

Belmar: 53

Bradley Beach: 65

Brielle: 73

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 42

Eatontown: 325

Englishtown: 51

Fair Haven: 39

Farmingdale: 15

Freehold Borough: 444

Freehold Township: 743

Hazlet: 350

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 323

Howell: 743

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 213

Keyport: 110

Lake Como: 19

Little Silver: 44

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 638

Manalapan: 527

Manasquan: 64

Marlboro: 532

Matawan: 220

Middletown: 837

Millstone Township: 90

Monmouth Beach: 28

Neptune City: 71

Neptune Township: 654

Ocean: 397

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 287

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 61

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 31

Shrewsbury Borough: 68

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 33

Spring Lake Heights: 48

Tinton Falls: 250

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 469

West Long Branch: 83

Unknown: 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.