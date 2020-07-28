Monmouth County has 10,226 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 28, there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,226. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 756.
The Freeholders will hold a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29 at 9 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 263
- Allenhurst: 12
- Allentown: 10
- Asbury Park: 338
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 18
- Belmar: 56
- Bradley Beach: 66
- Brielle: 74
- Colts Neck: 99
- Deal: 42
- Eatontown: 329
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 41
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 446
- Freehold Township: 748
- Hazlet: 354
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 329
- Howell: 750
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 218
- Keyport: 109
- Lake Como: 20
- Little Silver: 45
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 652
- Manalapan: 534
- Manasquan: 66
- Marlboro: 541
- Matawan: 221
- Middletown: 871
- Millstone Township: 93
- Monmouth Beach: 27
- Neptune City: 75
- Neptune Township: 655
- Ocean: 407
- Oceanport: 74
- Red Bank: 296
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 62
- Sea Bright: 13
- Sea Girt: 32
- Shrewsbury Borough: 67
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 34
- Spring Lake Heights: 49
- Tinton Falls: 254
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 464
- West Long Branch: 83
- Unknown: 10