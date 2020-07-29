Sergio Guevara of Long Branch passes

Sergio Guevara, age 72 of Long Branch, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey in Lakewood, NJ after his 6 years-long battle with lung disease.

Sergio was born to Maria del Carmen Guevara and Alejandro Martinez. Sergio was born and raised in San Miguel, El Salvador and moved to the United States in the 1980’s. Sergio moved to NJ looking for a better life and new opportunities.

Sergio settled in Long Branch where he met the love of his life, his wife, Blanca of 30 years and the two had one daughter, Muriel. He was a custodian at the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown where he was known for his kind smile and being a hard-worker for 20 years before retiring.

Sergio is known by family and friends to be a quiet and reserved man who dedicated his life to his girls (his wife and his daughter) and his grandchildren. Sergio who was an avid swimmer and a wonderful cook enjoyed the simple things in life, such as drinking a cup of coffee every morning and listening to the radio.

He is survived by his wife, Blanca Valasquez Guevara; his daughter, Muriel Guevara and 3 grandchildren Yahira, Jose Jr., and Jovanny.

All services are private. Letters of condolence may be sent through through the Tribute/Guestbook link.