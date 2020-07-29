Telma Cristina Ruano Morales of Long Branch passes

Telma Cristina Ruano Morales, 33 of Long Branch, moved on to eternal rest on July 24th, 2020 in Matawan, New Jersey. She was born in Guatemala and lived throughout New Jersey during her teenage and adult years.

Cristi graduated from Long Branch High School in 2005 and was a personal banker. She was a devoted partner, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend. Cristi was the rock of her family, and her immense generosity, kindness, and gentleness will always be remembered in the hearts of her loved ones.The Visitation will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30th from 4:30PM to 7:00 PM at Damiano Funeral Home. Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum and Cemetery.

Due to State regulations the funeral home is required to enforce social distancing and a maximum capacity, including funeral home staff. A face covering will be required to enter the funeral home. We ask for your patience.