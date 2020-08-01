Monmouth County has 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 1, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

 

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,464 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 13 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Aug 31-Jul
Aberdeen: 267 267
Allenhurst: 12 12
Allentown: 12 12
Asbury Park: 345 342
Atlantic Highlands: 41 41
Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18
Belmar: 55 56
Bradley Beach: 67 66
Brielle: 74 73
Colts Neck: 101 102
Deal: 43 43
Eatontown: 330 330
Englishtown: 49 50
Fair Haven: 43 42
Farmingdale: 15 13
Freehold Borough: 446 444
Freehold Township: 757 753
Hazlet: 358 352
Highlands: 42 40
Holmdel: 328 330
Howell: 766 767
Interlaken: 4 4
Keansburg: 214 216
Keyport: 110 108
Lake Como: 20 17
Little Silver: 45 45
Loch Arbour:
0
 1
Long Branch: 654 650
Manalapan: 542 538
Manasquan: 68 66
Marlboro: 543 543
Matawan: 223 225
Middletown: 892 886
Millstone Township: 93 93
Monmouth Beach: 29 29
Neptune City: 76 75
Neptune Township: 669 663
Ocean: 410 410
Oceanport: 74 75
Red Bank: 313 307
Roosevelt: 9 9
Rumson: 64 63
Sea Bright: 13 12
Sea Girt: 34 33
Shrewsbury Borough: 67 66
Shrewsbury Township: 12 12
Spring Lake: 35 35
Spring Lake Heights: 48 49
Tinton Falls: 245 250
Union Beach: 46 45
Upper Freehold: 69 68
Wall: 469 476
West Long Branch: 84 83
Unknown: 15 9

 

    
     

