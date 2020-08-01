Monmouth County has 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 1, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,464 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 13 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Aug 31-Jul Aberdeen: 267 267 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 345 342 Atlantic Highlands: 41 41 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 55 56 Bradley Beach: 67 66 Brielle: 74 73 Colts Neck: 101 102 Deal: 43 43 Eatontown: 330 330 Englishtown: 49 50 Fair Haven: 43 42 Farmingdale: 15 13 Freehold Borough: 446 444 Freehold Township: 757 753 Hazlet: 358 352 Highlands: 42 40 Holmdel: 328 330 Howell: 766 767 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 214 216 Keyport: 110 108 Lake Como: 20 17 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 0 1 Long Branch: 654 650 Manalapan: 542 538 Manasquan: 68 66 Marlboro: 543 543 Matawan: 223 225 Middletown: 892 886 Millstone Township: 93 93 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 76 75 Neptune Township: 669 663 Ocean: 410 410 Oceanport: 74 75 Red Bank: 313 307 Roosevelt: 9 9 Rumson: 64 63 Sea Bright: 13 12 Sea Girt: 34 33 Shrewsbury Borough: 67 66 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 35 35 Spring Lake Heights: 48 49 Tinton Falls: 245 250 Union Beach: 46 45 Upper Freehold: 69 68 Wall: 469 476 West Long Branch: 84 83 Unknown: 15 9

