Monmouth County has 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 1, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,464 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 13 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
|
|1-Aug
|31-Jul
|Aberdeen:
|267
|267
|Allenhurst:
|12
|12
|Allentown:
|12
|12
|Asbury Park:
|345
|342
|Atlantic Highlands:
|41
|41
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|18
|18
|Belmar:
|55
|56
|Bradley Beach:
|67
|66
|Brielle:
|74
|73
|Colts Neck:
|101
|102
|Deal:
|43
|43
|Eatontown:
|330
|330
|Englishtown:
|49
|50
|Fair Haven:
|43
|42
|Farmingdale:
|15
|13
|Freehold Borough:
|446
|444
|Freehold Township:
|757
|753
|Hazlet:
|358
|352
|Highlands:
|42
|40
|Holmdel:
|328
|330
|Howell:
|766
|767
|Interlaken:
|4
|4
|Keansburg:
|214
|216
|Keyport:
|110
|108
|Lake Como:
|20
|17
|Little Silver:
|45
|45
|Loch Arbour:
|
0
|1
|Long Branch:
|654
|650
|Manalapan:
|542
|538
|Manasquan:
|68
|66
|Marlboro:
|543
|543
|Matawan:
|223
|225
|Middletown:
|892
|886
|Millstone Township:
|93
|93
|Monmouth Beach:
|29
|29
|Neptune City:
|76
|75
|Neptune Township:
|669
|663
|Ocean:
|410
|410
|Oceanport:
|74
|75
|Red Bank:
|313
|307
|Roosevelt:
|9
|9
|Rumson:
|64
|63
|Sea Bright:
|13
|12
|Sea Girt:
|34
|33
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|67
|66
|Shrewsbury Township:
|12
|12
|Spring Lake:
|35
|35
|Spring Lake Heights:
|48
|49
|Tinton Falls:
|245
|250
|Union Beach:
|46
|45
|Upper Freehold:
|69
|68
|Wall:
|469
|476
|West Long Branch:
|84
|83
|Unknown:
|15
|9
|
|
|
|
|
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.