Calls for entries into MC Park System’s alternative mediums exhibit

Calling all artists! The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries into its upcoming Alternative Mediums Exhibit.

Held from September 11-October 9 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, this exhibit features pieces in mediums outside the confines of traditional art making. Interested artists who work with fibers, encaustics, beading, textiles, and other craft mediums are invited to submit images for consideration. Local artist Kate Eggleston is the guest curator. Additional information and entry form are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Entry deadline is August 21.

Throughout the year, the Gallery hosts exhibits featuring local artists. Upcoming shows include the Figurative Exhibit from October 23-November 13 and the Student & Instructor Exhibit from December 5-11. The Gallery was part of a recent expansion that also included additional studio space and an outdoor patio. A creative outlet for county residents, the Creative Arts Center offers a variety of fine arts and craft classes including ceramics, pottery, jewelry and painting.

To learn more about the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center or the Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.