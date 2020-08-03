Downey, Mukherji & Murphy Bill to Allow Notaries to Work Remotely After COVID-19 Pandemic Approved by Assembly

Under legislation (A-3903) recently signed into law, notaries public are able to perform certain notarial work remotely during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Previously, notarial transactions needed to be done in-person.

With the goal for notaries to be able to work remotely after the pandemic has subsided, the full Assembly on Thursday voted 53-20-1 to advance legislation (A-4250) sponsored by Assembly Democrats Joann Downey (D-Monmouth), Raj Mukherji (D-Hudson) and Carol Murphy (D-Burlington) to allow people who meet certain criteria to use communication technology to appear remotely before a notary public. The bill additionally revises the Notary Law to make notarial acts more convenient and accessible to the public.

Assemblywoman Downey, who also sponsored the law permitting notaries to work remotely during the COVID-19 emergency, Assemblyman Mukherji and Assemblywoman Murphy released the following joint statement:

“At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was challenging for many New Jersey residents to get documents notarized and move forward with legal and financial transactions because notarial services needed to be performed in person. Since we amended the law, it has become much easier for residents to safely access this essential service.

“Notaries public have shown notarial acts can be done just as securely and efficiently online. Our next step should be to allow notaries to permanently offer remote services for the convenience of all.”