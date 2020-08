In the event of a power outage, JCP&L reminds customers

to report it using one of the following methods:

• Report online at www.jcp-l.com



• Use the JCP&L smartphone app (for iPhone and Android)



• Call 888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877)



• Visit https://www.facebook.com/JCPandL and click “Report an Outage”

under the “More” tab

• Text OUT to 544487

Remember to steer clear of downed power lines.

Always assume they are live and dangerous.

Downed power lines should be reported immediately to

888-LIGHTS (888-544-4877)

or your local police or fire department.

Prepare in advance of severe weather.



Visit www.firstenergycorp.com/outages_help/storm_info.html for important storm prep and safety tips + information on how to stay informed.