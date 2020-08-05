Atlantic Highlands Restaurant Week Aug 11-16

In order to bolster business for the restaurants in Atlantic Highlands, the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce is announcing that Atlantic Highlands Restaurant Week will be held from Tuesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 16.

The event provides an excellent opportunity to visit the eclectic business district on First Avenue and to experience different types of cuisine while enjoying time away from home. Individual restaurants will be offering special menus and creative fare for the event, while still observing social distancing guidelines.

Participating restaurants to date include Kunya Siam, Sissy’s, On The Deck, Atlantic House, Hudson Café, Christine’s, Harborside Grill, First Cup, Julio’s Pizza, and Higo/Blue Bay Inn. For more information, contact the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce by email at info@atlantichighlands.org or by phone at (732) 872-8711 or (732) 757-7443. Those interested should also call individual restaurants for more specific information on times, reservations, and seating.