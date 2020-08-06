Military Ospreys land in Elberon

President Trump will be visiting Elberon on Sunday, for a fundraiser costing $250,000 a plate at the home of the Chera family, Ocean Ave. Stanly Chera, a good friend of Trump, died of COVID in April.

Osprey Video for President’s arrival

On Wednesday residents close to Truax Field in Elberon section of Long Branch on Park Ave. videoed four impressive military planes taking off from Truax Field. Most likely the Ospreys were practicing for President Trump’s arrival on Sunday.

They were also seen flying low over Ocean Twp. to the amazement of residents watching from their yards and in the street.