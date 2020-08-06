Local Real Estate sold from 7-27-20 to 8-3-20

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
68 Reynolds Dr $438,000
Condo/Townhouse:
8 Woodmere Dr $470,500
There are 48 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 40 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
27-29 Emmons St $261,000
495 Broadway $298,000
504 West St $380,000
119 Washington St 2 $405,000
507 Springdale Ave $420,000
78 Ocean Terr Ter $797,000
Condo/Townhouse
33 Cooper Ave 118 $460,000
525 Ocean Blvd 509 $632,500
510 Ocean Ave 21 $665,000
384 N Ocean Ave 5A $875,000
365 Ocean Blvd 502 $1,700,000
There are 76 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 132 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
3 Woolley St $840,000
23 Tocci Ave $975,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
44 Manitto Pl $325,000
63 Sagamore Ave $600,000
89 Sagamore Ave $615,000
Condo/Townhouse:
19 Allen Ave $742,000
There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 38 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
12 Pal Dr $517,000
119 Daniele Dr 4704 $348,000
19 Meadows Ln $525,000
47 Barberry Dr $579,900
29 Buckingham Dr $671,016
20 Enclave Way $812,000
8 Pelican Ct $922,860
2 Enclave Way $989,069
4 Enclave Way $1,275,912
There are 45 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 105 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
518 Ocean Ave $980,000
Condo/Townhouse:
1184 Ocean Ave D1 $640,000
6 Tradewinds Ln $1,800,000
There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
18 Sherman Ave $310,000
52 Linden Ave $390,000
26 Bampton Pl $415,000
There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Single Famil y:
1227 Bangs Ave $285,500
1517 3rd Ave
$649,000
Condo/Townhouse:
218 2nd Ave 301W $330,000
321 Sunset Ave 4C $445,000
1211 Grand Ave 201 $404,500
1501 Ocean Ave 2308 $630,000
8 Grove Ct 19 $855,000
707 Bangs Ave 402 $490,000
There are 35 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 71 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
601 Maple Ave $302,000
23 Hemlock Dr $359,500
108 Ivins Rd $570,500
There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 15 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are none currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Famil y:
85 Embury Ave $680,000
133 Franklin Ave $465,000
Condo/Townhouse:
37 Arlington Ct $205,000
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:
Single Famil y:
500 Lake Ter $600,000
705 Madison Ave $1,070,000
Condo/Townhouse:
209 Ocean Ave 12 $588,000
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
1101 Fletcher Lake Ave $310,000
111 Ocean Park Ave 2 $950,000
406 2nd Ave $1,275,000
301 Ocean Ave $1,312,500
Condo/Townhouse:
209 Ocean Ave 12 $588,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale
