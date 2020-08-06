Local Real Estate sold from 7-27-20 to 8-3-20

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
68 Reynolds Dr   $438,000

Condo/Townhouse:

8 Woodmere Dr   $470,500
There are 48 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 40 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale. 

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
27-29 Emmons St $261,000
495 Broadway $298,000
504 West St $380,000
119 Washington St 2 $405,000
507 Springdale Ave $420,000
78 Ocean Terr Ter $797,000
Condo/Townhouse
33 Cooper Ave 118 $460,000
525 Ocean Blvd 509 $632,500

510 Ocean Ave 21 $665,000

384 N Ocean Ave 5A $875,000

365 Ocean Blvd 502 $1,700,000
There are 76 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 132 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:
3 Woolley St $840,000
23 Tocci Ave   $975,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:
44 Manitto Pl    $325,000
63 Sagamore Ave $600,000
89 Sagamore Ave   $615,000
Condo/Townhouse:
19 Allen Ave   $742,000

There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 38 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
12 Pal Dr $517,000

 

Condo/Townhouse:

119 Daniele Dr 4704   $348,000
19 Meadows Ln $525,000
47 Barberry Dr $579,900
29 Buckingham Dr $671,016
20 Enclave Way   $812,000
8 Pelican Ct   $922,860
2 Enclave Way   $989,069
4 Enclave Way   $1,275,912
There are 45 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 105 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
518 Ocean Ave   $980,000
Condo/Townhouse:

1184 Ocean Ave D1 $640,000

6 Tradewinds Ln   $1,800,000
There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
18 Sherman Ave $310,000
52 Linden Ave   $390,000
26 Bampton Pl   $415,000

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:
Single Famil y:
1227 Bangs Ave $285,500
1517 3rd Ave
$649,000
Condo/Townhouse:
218 2nd Ave 301W   $330,000
321 Sunset Ave 4C   $445,000
1211 Grand Ave 201   $404,500
1501 Ocean Ave 2308   $630,000
8 Grove Ct 19   $855,000
707 Bangs Ave 402   $490,000

There are 35 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 71 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
601 Maple Ave   $302,000

23 Hemlock Dr   $359,500

108 Ivins Rd   $570,500

There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 15 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are none currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:
Single Famil y:  

85 Embury Ave $680,000
133 Franklin Ave   $465,000
Condo/Townhouse:
37 Arlington Ct $205,000

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1  home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:
Single Famil y:
500 Lake Ter $600,000
705 Madison Ave   $1,070,000
Condo/Townhouse:
209 Ocean Ave 12  $588,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
1101 Fletcher Lake Ave   $310,000
111 Ocean Park Ave 2   $950,000
406 2nd Ave   $1,275,000
301 Ocean Ave   $1,312,500
Condo/Townhouse:
209 Ocean Ave 12   $588,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23  Currently Available For Sale
