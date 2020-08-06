Local Real Estate sold from 7-27-20 to 8-3-20

EATONTOWN:



Single Family:

68 Reynolds Dr $438,000

Condo/Townhouse:

8 Woodmere Dr $470,500

There are 48 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sale, and 40 C urrently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

LONG BRANCH: Single Family: 27-29 Emmons St $261,000 495 Broadway $298,000 504 West St $380,000 119 Washington St 2 $405,000 507 Springdale Ave $420,000 78 Ocean Terr Ter $797,000 Condo/Townhouse

33 Cooper Ave 118 $460,000

525 Ocean Blvd 509 $632,500

510 Ocean Ave 21 $665,000

384 N Ocean Ave 5A $875,000

365 Ocean Blvd 502 $1,700,000

There are 76 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 132 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:







Single Family:

3 Woolley St $840,000

23 Tocci Ave $975,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:







Single Family:

44 Manitto Pl $ 325,000

63 Sagamore Ave $600,000

89 Sagamore Ave $615,000

Condo/Townhouse:

19 Allen Ave $742,000

There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 38 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family: 12 Pal Dr $517,000 Condo/Townhouse: 119 Daniele Dr 4704 $348,000 19 Meadows Ln $525,000 47 Barberry Dr $579,900 29 Buckingham Dr $671,016 20 Enclave Way $812,000 8 Pelican Ct $922,860 2 Enclave Way $989,069 4 Enclave Way $1,275,912 There are 45 homes currently U nder Contract of Sale, an d 105 Curr ently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:



Single Family:

518 Ocean Ave $980,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1184 Ocean Ave D1 $640,000

6 Tradewinds Ln $1,800,000



There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH: