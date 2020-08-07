Message from Mayor John Pallone

Currently we have about 600 JCP&L customers who are out of power. That’s down from well over 6,000 customers at the start of the storm.

We will continue to contact JCP&L to try to get everyone up and running as soon as possible.

As they continue to do work, you may experience temporary power outages. This is due to the significant damage to high voltage lines that feed power to our area.

We want to remind you that we are here for you and will continue to bring you updates until the whole city is restored.

If you have not done so already, report your power outage to JCP&L directly by calling 1-888-544-4877 or text the word “out” to 544487.

We wish everyone a safe and healthy weekend.