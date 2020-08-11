Summer events in Long Branch

As the Summer months continue, Long Branch wants to do something for the youth that is safe and fun.

They teamed up with the recreation department to bring you some great August Activities such as fishing, yoga, kite flying and more. All of these activities are free and most important, they follow all social distancing regulations and masks will be required.

These activities will run for two weeks and start next Monday, August 17th. They will be every night from 6-730pm at locations all around the city.