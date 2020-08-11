Summer events in Long Branch

As the Summer months continue, Long Branch wants to do something for the youth that is safe and fun.
They teamed up with the recreation department to bring you some great August Activities such as fishing, yoga, kite flying and more. All of these activities are free and most important, they follow all social distancing regulations and masks will be required.
These activities will run for two weeks and start next Monday, August 17th. They will be every night from 6-730pm at locations all around the city.
There isa very limited number of people that they can take for each program.
To see a full list of the activities, please go to their social media pages or website LONGBRANCH.ORG. To sign up, you can call the recreation office at 732-571-6545 or email Shannon Bruno at SBRUNO@LONGBRANCH.ORG.
This is their way of finding something fun for the children to do this Summer while trying to be as safe as possible.
They are looking forward to seeing you!