Monmouth County has 33 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 12, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

 

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders provided updates on Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant program, the County’s COVID-19 testing program and announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth at a press conference held today. The press conference is available to view on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Aug 11-Aug
Aberdeen: 270 269
Allenhurst: 12 12
Allentown: 13 13
Asbury Park: 347 345
Atlantic Highlands: 43 42
Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18
Belmar: 59 57
Bradley Beach: 71 71
Brielle: 76 75
Colts Neck: 103 103
Deal: 49 49
Eatontown: 333 332
Englishtown: 53 52
Fair Haven: 45 45
Farmingdale: 16 17
Freehold Borough: 451 451
Freehold Township: 771 772
Hazlet: 363 359
Highlands: 44 44
Holmdel: 333 335
Howell: 791 791
Interlaken: 5 5
Keansburg: 224 229
Keyport: 110 109
Lake Como: 21 21
Little Silver: 48 49
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 677 671
Manalapan: 583 578
Manasquan: 70 69
Marlboro: 551 550
Matawan: 232 234
Middletown: 919 921
Millstone Township: 100 98
Monmouth Beach: 30 30
Neptune City: 80 76
Neptune Township: 689 690
Ocean: 425 421
Oceanport: 74 72
Red Bank: 329 327
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 70 70
Sea Bright: 13 13
Sea Girt: 37 37
Shrewsbury Borough: 66 65
Shrewsbury Township: 12 11
Spring Lake: 36 36
Spring Lake Heights: 54 54
Tinton Falls: 243 246
Union Beach: 45 42
Upper Freehold: 69 69
Wall: 491 485
West Long Branch: 86 85
Unknown: 10 12

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.