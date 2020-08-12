Monmouth County has 33 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 12, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders provided updates on Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant program, the County’s COVID-19 testing program and announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth at a press conference held today. The press conference is available to view on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|12-Aug
|11-Aug
|Aberdeen:
|270
|269
|Allenhurst:
|12
|12
|Allentown:
|13
|13
|Asbury Park:
|347
|345
|Atlantic Highlands:
|43
|42
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|18
|18
|Belmar:
|59
|57
|Bradley Beach:
|71
|71
|Brielle:
|76
|75
|Colts Neck:
|103
|103
|Deal:
|49
|49
|Eatontown:
|333
|332
|Englishtown:
|53
|52
|Fair Haven:
|45
|45
|Farmingdale:
|16
|17
|Freehold Borough:
|451
|451
|Freehold Township:
|771
|772
|Hazlet:
|363
|359
|Highlands:
|44
|44
|Holmdel:
|333
|335
|Howell:
|791
|791
|Interlaken:
|5
|5
|Keansburg:
|224
|229
|Keyport:
|110
|109
|Lake Como:
|21
|21
|Little Silver:
|48
|49
|Loch Arbour:
|2
|2
|Long Branch:
|677
|671
|Manalapan:
|583
|578
|Manasquan:
|70
|69
|Marlboro:
|551
|550
|Matawan:
|232
|234
|Middletown:
|919
|921
|Millstone Township:
|100
|98
|Monmouth Beach:
|30
|30
|Neptune City:
|80
|76
|Neptune Township:
|689
|690
|Ocean:
|425
|421
|Oceanport:
|74
|72
|Red Bank:
|329
|327
|Roosevelt:
|10
|10
|Rumson:
|70
|70
|Sea Bright:
|13
|13
|Sea Girt:
|37
|37
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|66
|65
|Shrewsbury Township:
|12
|11
|Spring Lake:
|36
|36
|Spring Lake Heights:
|54
|54
|Tinton Falls:
|243
|246
|Union Beach:
|45
|42
|Upper Freehold:
|69
|69
|Wall:
|491
|485
|West Long Branch:
|86
|85
|Unknown:
|10
|12
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.