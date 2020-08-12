RWJBarnabas Health Announces Leadership Changes at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Eatontown– RWJBarnabas Health is proud to announce Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center, has been additionally appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood. Additionally, Philip Passes, DO, Vice President of Practice Integration, RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region, will assume the role of Chief Administrative Officer for both Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. This change is effective September 1, 2020. Frank J. Vozos, MD, FACS, current Chief Executive of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, will be retiring from the position at the end of this year, as previously announced.

“Eric and Dr. Passes have worked closely with Dr. Vozos for the past several years as part of our Southern Region team,” said Bill Arnold, MHA, President of the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region. “I’m confident that this new leadership structure will further strengthen Monmouth Medical Center and its Southern Campus and expand pathways to outstanding care for our patients.”

Since joining Monmouth Medical Center in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Carney has provided outstanding leadership and was promoted to the position of President and CEO in 2019. Throughout his tenure at Monmouth Medical Center, he has worked closely with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus leadership. He began his career with RWJBarnabas Health more than 20 years ago as a respiratory therapist. In 1997, he was promoted to Administrative Director of Respiratory Care at Clara Maass Medical Center and went on to serve as Assistant Vice President of Clinical Operations at Union Hospital and Vice President of Operations at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

In his new role as Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Passes will assist Mr. Carney in supporting the continued delivery of the highest quality care, the expansion and alignment of programs and services, and the broadening of academics in the Southern Region. Serving as Vice President of Practice Integration since 2018, Dr. Passes has collaborated with the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region leadership team to successfully develop partnerships to expand patient access and leverage the vast resources and physician specialists across RWJBarnabas Health’s network. Prior to joining RWJBarnabas Health, Dr. Passes was a private practice Ob/Gyn in Wall Township and the CEO and founder of Women’s Comprehensive Healthcare of N.J., a full-service, single-specialty medical group comprised of 12 Ob/Gyns. He also served as CEO of ESI Medical Service, a healthcare service firm he cofounded in Wall Township. In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Passes holds an MBA in Hospital Management from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.