Silverside Avenue to be closed for railroad crossing repairs this week in Little Silver

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the start of a railroad crossing rehabilitation project that will require a seven-day closure and detour of Silverside Avenue in Little Silver, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 9 a.m., tomorrow, Thursday, August 13, until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, Silverside Avenue is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions at the railroad crossing between Fairview Avenue and Riverview Avenue. Construction will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt approaches for a safer and smoother railroad crossing. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses. The following detours will be in place:



Silverside Avenue westbound detour:

· Motorists traveling westbound on Silverside Avenue towards Oceanside Avenue will be directed to turn right onto Conover Place

· Turn left onto Eastview Avenue

· Turn right onto Oceanside Avenue (no left turn allowed)

(Motorists wishing to turn left off of Silverside Avenue should bear right on Oceanport Avenue (sign indicating Willow Drive) turn left at stop sign onto Willow Drive then left at traffic light at Branch Avenue)

Silverside Avenue eastbound detour:

· Motorists traveling southbound on Oceanside Avenue wishing to turn left onto Silverside Avenue eastbound will be directed to turn left onto Rumson Road, which comes before Silverside Avenue

· Turn right onto Seven Bridges Road

· Turn right onto Silverside Avenue

This federally-funded project is included within NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program, which repairs, upgrades, or removes approximately 30 crossings each year, statewide.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.

