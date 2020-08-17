Long Branch Beach News

The beach replenishment is mostly finished today and ends at the foot of Avery Avenue and the boardwalk where the baby oystercatcher was born and survived and is still around with at least the parents. Visit our website www.saveoceanave.com to see more pictures of the ocean wildlife and the history and news of the Save Ocean Avenue committee and our continued efforts to preserve the only two traffic free green acre linear parks along the south and north boardwalk and oceanfront in Long Branch. The website has links to other sites and is interactive so that any visitor can ask questions, join our mailing list or leave comments which will be answered.
I have been working on getting the correct mailing lists for the Save Ocean Avenue Committee (SOA), the Long Branch Coalition of Condominiums Association (LBCC) and of the many people who support our goals. If you know of any interested people,they are all welcome to join our newsburst mailing list that share any oceanfront news and developments in Long Branch.As always if you do not want to be part of this mailing and future news bursts about the oceanfront ,green acres parks and the boardwalk, simply respond to this e mail and I will remove you from our list. The SOA is a non-profit group and has been helping to preserve the green acre traffic free parks since 2002 when the city tried to put traffic onto the parks along the oceanfront.
Along the boardwalk at the beach access points see the 4 by 8 ft. art, history and culture painted boards about the city of Long Branch and the painting of the bluffs by Winslow Homer and also the painting of the seven presidents at Brighton Avenue. If you don’t know, quarter mile markers have been put upon the east side of the boardwalk from the Moss Mile at Morris Avenue to the West End at Brighton Avenue.
The first public hearing of the city’s new master plan just took place and future public hearings are planned. We asked for a safe continuous bikeway in all of Long Branch. The next public hearing will be soon.These public hearings are very important if you want to see change and a complete and safe bikeway happen in Long Branch. Also for safety improvements made to walk, cross, ride and drive on Ocean Boulevard, and Ocean Avenue. Anyone can ask any questions about Long Branch and its next ten year development plan.Remember your voice counts if you use it!Finally enjoy the beach,boardwalk and and green acre traffic free parks and send me any feedback with your ideas and comments.Take care and stay safe,
Vice President Long Branch Coalition of Condominiums Association (LBCC)