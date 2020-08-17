Long Branch Beach News

By Dennis Sherman

I am happy to share with you the latest picture of the remaining baby oystercatcher and parent who still reside along the beachfront all during the beach replenishment.

The beach replenishment is mostly finished today and ends at the foot of Avery Avenue and the boardwalk where the baby oystercatcher was born and survived and is still around with at least the parents. Visit our website www.saveoceanave.com to see more pictures of the ocean wildlife and the history and news of the Save Ocean Avenue committee and our continued efforts to preserve the only two traffic free green acre linear parks along the south and north boardwalk and oceanfront in Long Branch. The website has links to other sites and is interactive so that any visitor can ask questions, join our mailing list or leave comments which will be answered.

We continue to try and establish a safe north south bikeway in all of Long Branch,enhance the oceanfront and boardwalk with more art,culture and history, and improve the oceanfront green acre parks including Jackson Woods park and West End Park.We have also been trying for years to improve the safety of driving on and crossing Ocean Boulevard going to and from the ocean front with more crosswalks,pedestrian crossing signs and signals.