Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch surprises LBPD

The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch, in collaboration with Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop of Lincroft, recently surprised the Long Branch Police Department (LBPD) with a large supply of subs, beverages, and chips.

AVS Society President Joseph Sirianni stated, “The AVS wanted to show our support and appreciation to the Long Branch Police Department for all they do each and every day.” The donation provided enough food for everyone on the afternoon shift, including all support staff and personnel.

AVS Society Vice President Joseph Mossa stated, “At a time in our nation when some law enforcement agencies are being defunded and not appreciated we wanted to make sure the LBPD understood that there are groups that appreciate them, this was our way of saying that and also saying thank you.”

The AVS takes its name from the famous 15th century Italian explorer and map maker. The AVS has a long history in Long Branch New Jersey dating back to its founding members in 1875. The organization was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century.

Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. They also promote the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people. The AVS joins other local and national organizations in promoting Italophilia and combating anti-Italianism.