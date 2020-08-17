Lettor to the Editor – Leagalize marijuana

To the Editor,

On November 3 New Jersey voters will be asked to decide if the state should create a system to tax and regulate marijuana. It is all together fitting and proper that we should do this. Legal marijuana is overdue as a small step towards our greater goal of social justice.

We have no good reason to allow the underground market to continue control of cannabis. The state is better able to protect consumers with testing, packaging and labels to make sure no one is accidentally harmed.

Why would we give profits to criminal groups instead of using tax revenue to fund schools and infrastructure.

Why turn down jobs and real estate opportunity especially in this economic situation?

Why did the state decide to outlaw marijuana in the first place? We were lied to and propaganda was used to stigmatize cannabis consumers for political purposes. Shame on the reefer madness prohibitionists.

Please vote yes to marijuana legalization this November 3, 2020.

Thank you for your consideration.

Jeffrey King

If you would like to submit a Letter to the Editor, send to Locallinknews@aol.com – include name and telephone number