Pallone to demand end of Trump sabotage of U.S. Postal Service

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) will hold a press conference tomorrow to call for an end to the Trump Administration’s sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service.

President Trump’s appointment of Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General has led to widespread delivery delays and concerns that lifesaving medications, Social Security checks, and tax refunds will not arrive on time. According to a report, the post office also warned that it could not guarantee timely delivery of mail-in ballots in 46 states, including New Jersey.

At the meeting will be Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Joann Downey, Assemblyman Eric Houghtali and Christine Strasser, Director of Education of the New Jersey State Association of Letter Carriers.

Press Conference will be on President Trump’s sabotage of U.S. Post Office, August 18 at 2 PM at the Long Branch Post Office, 60 3rd Avenue.