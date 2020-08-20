EIPA 23RD Annual Day at the Races

Join us for a Networking Day at the Races with EIPA and other chambers on August 28, 4-8PM at Monmouth Park. We have reserved the Patio Terrace (an awesome venue) to enjoy food, twilight racing and a cash bar.

Your $50 fee includes the following:

Clubhouse Admission

Program & Pen

Legends Special Catering Menu of the Monmouth Burger Basket w/Chips

Homemade onion dip, macaroni salad

Jump Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Backstretch Fried Chicken basket w/homemade mac & Cheese

Chips

and much more food

KEY: we get our own betting window and our own on site bar.

Its time to dip that big toe back into the Networking pool and kickstart your business.

Pre-registration is required and seats are limited.

ALL COVID 19 REGULATIONS OF MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE FOLLOWED

August 28th, 4PM- 8PM

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 OceanPort Ave, Oceanport, NJ