Monmouth County ATM scams results in 31 arrests

FREEHOLD – Investigations into regional criminal scams across the state involving the fraudulent use of debit cards to make unauthorized cash withdrawals at Santander Bank ATMs led to the arrest of more than two dozen people in Monmouth County on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The thieves were able to exploit a glitch in Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) belonging to Santander Banks, allowing them to use prepaid debit cards to make continuous withdrawals of cash from the ATMs. The prepaid debit cards, like the Green Dot cards used by other scammers involved in telephone schemes, can be purchased at most retail stores. The bank was alerted to higher-than usual ATM withdrawals and eventually closed down its ATM locations.

Santander Bank has subsequently corrected the glitch in their ATM machines.

“This is a great example of inter-agency cooperation and how it works to everyone’s benefit. These local police departments received the information about this growing scam from state and federal authorities and they kept a watchful eye that resulted in arrests. Everyone involved did an outstanding job,”said Prosecutor Gramiccioni.

The following arrests were made:

By Englishtown Police Department:

• Cesar Armando Ortiz, Jr., 25, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Criminal Attempt – Theft by an Unlawful Taking; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Asaun Stone, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Criminal Attempt –Theft by an Unlawful Taking; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• David Gorin Redding, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Criminal Attempt –Theft by an Unlawful Taking; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Noel Machado, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Criminal Attempt –Theft by an Unlawful Taking; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Denzel I. Gravenhise, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Criminal Attempt –Theft by an Unlawful Taking; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Teru J. Pratt, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Criminal Attempt –Theft by an Unlawful Taking; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Gregory M. Harrington, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Criminal Attempt –Theft by an Unlawful Taking; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

By Freehold Township Police Department:

• Damon C Joseph, 23, of The Bronx, New York, is charged with third degree Theft, fourth degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and fourth degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.

• Quran E Martin, 25, of East Harlem, New York, is charged with third degree Theft, fourth degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and fourth degree Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.

By Holmdel Township Police Department:

• Derrick Jackson, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with third degree Criminal Attempt – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

By Little Silver Police Department:

• Robert F. Aiello, 55, of Mountain Lakes, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft, third degree Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, third degree Conspiracy – Theft by Unlawful Taking, third degree Receiving Stolen Property, Theft of United States Currency, and a disorderly persons offense of Possession of Less than 50 mg of Marijuana.

• Raim A Duplessis, 23, of Newark, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft and fourth degree Conspiracy to Commit Credit Card Theft.

• Zamir Zhaire Knox, 21, of Union, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft, third degree Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, third degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, two counts of third degree Receiving Stolen Property; and fourth degree Obstruction.

• Giovanni Neville Tyrell, 24, of Teaneck, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft, third degree Conspiracy to Commit Credit Card Theft, and a disorderly persons offense of Possession of Less than 50 mg of Marijuana.

• Martin J. Rosendary, 24, of Union, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft, third degree Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, third degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, and fourth degree Obstruction.

• Briana Aviles, 22, of Newark, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft, third degree Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, third degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking, third degree Receiving Stolen Property; and a disorderly persons offense of Possession o Less than 50 grams of Marijuana.

• Markeem Louise Jackson, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft, third degree Receiving Stolen Property; and disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Less than 50 grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Wayne Hill, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fourth degree Credit Card Theft, and third degree Conspiracy – Theft by an Unlawful Taking. By Marlboro Township Police Department:Marlboro police officers observed individuals loitering in a lobby of the ATM at Santander. The suspects were subsequently detained during a traffic stop by Old Bridge Police Department, who charged the following individuals:

• Ishmil Q. Harmon, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with third degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and third degree Computer Crime to Access with the Purpose to Defraud.

• Devaim K. Fulmore, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with third degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and third degree Computer Crime to Access with the Purpose to Defraud.

• Shyiem L. McLean, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with third degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and third degree Computer Crime to Access with the Purpose to Defraud.

• Charles E. Sprowal Jr., 22, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with third degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and third degree Computer Crime to Access with the Purpose to Defraud.

By Wall Township Police Department:

• Anthony J. Kelly, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with one count of third degree theft by unlawful taking and possession of marijuana under 50 grams, a disorderly persons offense.

• Clifton Davis, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with one count of third degree theft by unlawful taking, one count of third degree possession of oxycodone and possession of marijuana under 50 grams, a disorderly persons offense.

• Barrington L. Wright, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with one count of third degree theft by unlawful taking and possession of marijuana under 50 grams, a disorderly persons offense.

• Sean Bennett, 22, of Chester, New York, is charged with one count of fourth degree theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, both disorderly persons offenses.

• Robert J. Glisson Jr., 24, of The Bronx, New York, is charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, both disorderly persons offenses.

• Timothy Gonzalez, 26, of The Bronx, New York, is charged with one count of fourth degree theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, both disorderly persons offenses.

• Quenton L. Price, 24, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is charged with one count of fourth degree theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, both disorderly persons offenses.

• Tyrell T. Mingo, 24, of Teaneck, is charged with one count of third degree theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, both disorderly persons offenses. Mingo is being held the Monmouth County Correctional Institution and pending a future court date.

• Leroy C. Woods-Williams, 24, of Hackensack, is charged with one count of third degree theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, both disorderly persons offenses. Woods-Williams is being held the Monmouth County Correctional Institution and pending a future court date. If convicted of a third degree crime, each defendant faces a sentence of three to five years in a New Jersey State Prison. If convicted of a fourth degree offense, each defendant faces up to 18 months in a New Jersey State Prison.

A disorderly persons offense carries a sentence of up to six (6) months.

Authorities are aware of multiple attempts that were made in municipalities across Monmouth County but have not resulted in any arrests. If anyone has additional information about this statewide scam, please call your local police department or contact Detective Elethia Baldwin of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 and ask to speak to a detective in the Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671- 4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Barbara Suppa, Director of the Office’s Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau, and Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

