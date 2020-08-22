LADACIN Network receives $5,000 award from McCormick & Company

Wanamassa – LADACIN Network is honored to be one of the charity recipients of the McCormick’s Community Service Award. This $5,000 award will be used to support the vital programs and services for more than 3,500 infants, children and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

McCormick recognizes employees from around the world who best exemplify McCormick’s commitment through volunteer efforts. In July of 2019, Ron Taylor, Principal Research Chef of Brand Aromatics/McCormick & Company, was nominated for his work with LADACIN Network for the McCormick Community Service Award. For the 2019 Community Service Award Program, Chef Ron Taylor was one of the five finalists, receiving $5,000 for his respective charity.



Chef Ron began volunteering for LADACIN in 2018. He visited monthly and spoke with clients in the Ocean Access Program about cooking, adaptive techniques, and the use of spices. Through his instruction the clients learned how to prepare food for themselves, making them more self-sufficient.

Chef Ron participates in many of LADACIN’s fundraisers including the annual 95.9 WRAT Rock Open Charity Golf Classic. He also trained for and ran in the 2019 NJ Marathon for Team LADACIN, raising over $36,000 for the Agency, of which he personally raised over $2,000.

LADACIN Network, founded in 1949, is a nonprofit Agency that is committed to providing a continuum of care, including educational, therapeutic, social, residential and support services to infants, children and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays. The Agency serves over 3,500 families and operates 14 facilities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information about LADACIN Network, call Luisa Vroman, Director of Development at 732-493-5900, ext. 266 or visit www.ladacin.org.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick has a longstanding tradition of making a difference in the communities they serve. In 2004, they launched the Community Service Award (CSA) Program, which recognizes employees from around the world who best exemplify McCormick’s commitment through volunteer efforts. In the past 16 years, the Community Service Award has given over $650,000 to worthy charities around the globe. For more information on McCormick & Company visit https://www.mccormickcorporation.com/en/company.