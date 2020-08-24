Life Drawing Model this Friday PLUS Open Studio Saturday in Asbury Park

art629 Gallery, 629 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park is offering art classes on Fridays, 7-9pm, taught by local artist Brittany James with nude models.

The cost is $20 and is for all level artists from terrified beginners to confident artists.

REGISTER For August 28: HERE

Space is currently limited to 8 students

You will be asked to use hand sanitizer (provided) before class begins. Please stay at least 6 feet apart and wear a face covering.

You are asked to bring or purchase your own drawing supplies for now to keep the art class as sanitary as possible. Please bring any drawing materials you would like to use such as a drawing board, pad, pencils or charcoal, and eraser. We will provide newsprint paper, easels, chairs, and tables.

Charcoal Kits Available for Purchase:

Vine charcoal, Compressed Charcoal,

and Kneaded Eraser $5

THIS WEEK’S MODEL: Lex