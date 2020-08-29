Local Real Estate sold from 8-18 to 8-25

EATONTOWN: Single Family:

12 Kremer Ave $360,000

97 Lewis St $362,000

17 Sandy Ln $1,375,000

There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 39 Currently Available For Sale.

DEAL:



Single Family:

123 Phillips Ave., $810,000

There Is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

556 Overton Pl $305,000

341 Waverly Pl $310,000

723 Westwood Ave $830,000

Condo/Townhouse

27 Shore Dr $330,000

480 Ocean Ave 3F $348,5007 Seabreeze Ct $437,000

675 Ocean Ave 7K $594,000

331 Riviera Dr $900,000

There are 92 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:



Single Family:

2 Riverdale Ave $857,000

114 Ocean Ave $1,725,000

There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:



Single Family:

22 Asbury Ave $527,500

263 Port Au Peck Ave $770,000

95 Iroquois Ave $810,000

Condo/Townhouse:

20 Hunters Run $385,000

There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 37 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:



Single Family:

23 Patterson Ave $355,000

1103 Grassmere Ave $409,500

11 Delta Dr $610,000

52 Lambert Johnson Dr $590,500

Condo/Townhouse:

91 Mc Kinley Dr $376,101

7 High Ridge Rd $435,000

13 Sequoia Pkwy $475,000

There are 108 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 107 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH:



Single Family:

37 Rivington Ave., $320,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:

Single Famil y:

1222 Monroe Ave $190,000

1102 Asbury Ave $320,000

1233 Monroe Ave $381,000

603 2nd Ave $700,000

906 Heck St $585,000

Condo/Townhouse:



304 Deal Lake Dr 34 $203,000

907 Bond St $256,348

300 Deal Lake Dr 7 $225,000

303 Sunset Ave 204 $370,000

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 76 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Famil y: 1914 Greenwood Ave $225,000 210 Wayside Rd $298,000 6 Colleen Way $445,000

201 Schock Ave $420,000 700 Maple Ave $487,007

Condo/Townhouse:



110 Oxonia Ave

$150,000

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:







Single Famil y

32 Pitman Ave $849,000

Condo/Townhouse:

61 Pilgrim Pathway 103 $200,000



There are 19 homes currently Under Contrac t of Sale, a nd 18 C urrently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:



Single Famil y : (NONE SOLD)

There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 Currently Available For Sale