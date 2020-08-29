Local Real Estate sold from 8-18 to 8-25

EATONTOWN: Single Family:

12 Kremer Ave   $360,000

97 Lewis St   $362,000

17 Sandy Ln   $1,375,000

There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 39 Currently Available For Sale.

DEAL:

Single Family:

123 Phillips Ave., $810,000

There Is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
556 Overton Pl $305,000
341 Waverly Pl   $310,000
723 Westwood Ave   $830,000

Condo/Townhouse

27 Shore Dr   $330,000

480 Ocean Ave 3F  $348,5007 Seabreeze Ct   $437,000

675 Ocean Ave 7K   $594,000

331 Riviera Dr   $900,000

There are 92 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

2 Riverdale Ave   $857,000

114 Ocean Ave   $1,725,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

22 Asbury Ave   $527,500

263 Port Au Peck Ave   $770,000

95 Iroquois Ave   $810,000

Condo/Townhouse:

20 Hunters Run   $385,000

There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 37 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

 

23 Patterson Ave $355,000

 

 

1103 Grassmere Ave   $409,500
11 Delta Dr   $610,000
52 Lambert Johnson Dr   $590,500

 

 

Condo/Townhouse:

91 Mc Kinley Dr   $376,101

7 High Ridge Rd $435,000

13 Sequoia Pkwy   $475,000

There are 108 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 107 Currently Available For Sale

 

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

37 Rivington Ave., $320,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:
Single Famil y:
1222 Monroe Ave    $190,000
1102 Asbury Ave    $320,000
1233 Monroe Ave   $381,000
603 2nd Ave   $700,000
906 Heck St   $585,000
Condo/Townhouse:
304 Deal Lake Dr 34   $203,000
907 Bond St   $256,348
300 Deal Lake Dr 7   $225,000
303 Sunset Ave 204   $370,000

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 76 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
1914 Greenwood Ave   $225,000
210 Wayside Rd   $298,000
6 Colleen Way   $445,000
201 Schock Ave   $420,000

700 Maple Ave   $487,007

Condo/Townhouse:

110 Oxonia Ave
$150,000

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family
32 Pitman Ave   $849,000
Condo/Townhouse:
61 Pilgrim Pathway 103   $200,000

There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family (NONE SOLD)
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26  Currently Available For Sale
