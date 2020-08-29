Local Real Estate sold from 8-18 to 8-25

EATONTOWN: Single Family:
12 Kremer Ave $360,000
97 Lewis St $362,000
17 Sandy Ln $1,375,000
There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 39 Currently Available For Sale.
DEAL:
Single Family:
123 Phillips Ave., $810,000
There Is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale.
Condo/Townhouse
27 Shore Dr $330,000
480 Ocean Ave 3F $348,5007 Seabreeze Ct $437,000
675 Ocean Ave 7K $594,000
331 Riviera Dr $900,000
There are 92 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
2 Riverdale Ave $857,000
114 Ocean Ave $1,725,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
22 Asbury Ave $527,500
263 Port Au Peck Ave $770,000
95 Iroquois Ave $810,000
Condo/Townhouse:
20 Hunters Run $385,000
There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 37 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
|1103 Grassmere Ave $409,500
11 Delta Dr $610,000
52 Lambert Johnson Dr $590,500
91 Mc Kinley Dr $376,101
7 High Ridge Rd $435,000
13 Sequoia Pkwy $475,000
There are 108 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 107 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
37 Rivington Ave., $320,000
There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.
906 Heck St $585,000
300 Deal Lake Dr 7 $225,000
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 76 Currently Available For Sale.
201 Schock Ave $420,000
700 Maple Ave $487,007
Condo/Townhouse:
$150,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale.
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 1 currently Available For Sale.
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
