Pallone announces $575,000 in funding to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that 180 Turning Lives Around, Inc. in Monmouth County will receive a grant for $575,000 to expand legal assistance and support for women who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The funding will help pay for legal expenses related to final restraining orders, divorces, child custody cases, and housing. The award was made through the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. In March, Pallone wrote a letter of support for the organization’s funding request.

“I’m proud to announce that 180 Turning Lives Around will receive this funding that is so critical to helping women in our community secure legal assistance and support during a very difficult time. This funding will go a long way to ensure that survivors have the resources and support they need to feel empowered as they navigate the legal system,” Congressman Pallone said. “I would like to thank 180 Turning Lives Around for the important work they do in our community.”

Founded in 1976, 180 Turning Lives Around, Inc. is Monmouth County’s leading non-profit for advocacy and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Nearly half of its clients have reported incomes under $20,000 per year.