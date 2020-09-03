Andrea Santanello Bryan of LB passes

Andrea S. Bryan, 69 of Long Branch passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, August 25th. She was born and raised in Long Branch. Andrea graduated Long Branch High School and attended Monmouth College.

She was a communicant of Holy Trinity RC Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Andrea was an Administrative Assistance for Monmouth County Reclamation Center and a former member of the Eatontown Board of Education.

Andrea enjoyed spending time in Long Beach Island, working on her cross-stitch projects listening to 50’s music and cooking her favorite dish, Lasagna. She took great pride in family traditions, seven fishes at Christmas time, her broccoli casserole at Thanksgiving and her meat pies for Easter.

She loved penguins but most of all, Andrea’s true love and joy was her family.

She is predeceased by her parents Andrew & Susie Santanello and her husband John Bryan.

Surviving are two daughters & sons-in-law Patrice & Kenneth McDow and Caryn & Jay Aretino; former husband and best friend Charles Riddle; four grandchildren Troy & Alexis Aretino and Graysen & Ian McDow and many loving friends.

Funeral services Friday, August 28th at 11:15 am at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In accordance with New Jersey health restrictions, Masks must be worn at all times. Donations may be made in Andrea’s memory to Global Penguin Society, www.globalpenguinsociety.org.